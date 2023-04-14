We won’t set any record in KELOLAND today, but with cooler air we have better chances for rain.

Rain is already falling this morning in central and northern South Dakota. The rain will continue to move northeast during the morning. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s to 60s.

There’s even a chance for severe weather in southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa this afternoon and evening with hail and wind being the main threats.

Rain will continue tonight for many in the eastern half of KELOLAND. Rain amounts will average a quarter inch, but thunderstorms will bring some amounts near a half inch.

The rain will continue in eastern KELOLAND for the first half of the weekend but it’s looking dry and warmer for Sunday.

Let’s not forget about the wind. After having strong southerly winds in southeastern KELOLAND the past couple of days, winds will become northerly. The north winds will bring in much cooler air as highs retreat to the 30s and 40s for Saturday.

Next week will be closer to average (50s/60s) as we watch for more rain (or even snow) later in the week.