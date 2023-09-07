SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We started today off chilly in eastern KELOLAND. Brookings hit 37° this morning which is only 5° warmer than the record.

Eastern KELOLAND didn’t warm up too much through the afternoon. This afternoon has seen the low 70s in eastern KELOLAND. Pierre and Chamberlain are much cooler than their counterparts due to passing thunderstorms. We will continue watching the rain and thunder showers through this evening into eastern and southeastern KELOLAND.

As of 2 PM

For tonight we will have partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop to the 50s across KELOLAND. Winds will stay light overnight. The thicker wildfire smoke will still be around.

Tomorrow will have partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach into the 80s. Winds will be out of the south and stay light. Later tomorrow evening and into the overnight hours we will watch the chance for rain and thunderstorms starting in western South Dakota moving to the east overnight.

Saturday brings widespread rain and thunder shower chances into KELOLAND. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the 70s to low 80s. We will be breezy from the northeast which will keep temperatures cooler.

On Saturday there is a marginal risk of severe weather in portions of south central and southeastern KELOLAND. Hail and strong winds will be the main threats.

Rain chances continue into the weekend across KELOLAND. Temperatures will be below normal by Sunday and through the first half of next week. Temperatures will return to normal by Thursday. Skies will be dry for a majority of KELOLAND during the work week. The Black Hills could see a few scattered afternoon thunder showers throughout the week.