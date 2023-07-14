Showers and thunderstorms will move through south central and southeast KELOLAND this morning. Amounts will remain light with many less than a couple of tenths of an inch.

Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the 80s. Winds will be a little stronger in western South Dakota with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Everyone will have stronger northwest winds this weekend. The wind will help bring in cooler and drier air for Saturday and Sunday as highs will be a couple of degrees below average.

After today, Tuesday is our next chance for rain. This will happen with warmer temperatures and higher humidity.

Monday will also be a cool day with 70s for highs in eastern KELOLAND. 80s will show up in western South Dakota.