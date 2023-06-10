We’ve been dealing with a good amount of rain in a few areas, including a flash flood warning in Beadle County southeast of Huron.

Some early showers and storms are still possible near and south of I-90, but a gradual reduction of activity is expected. We’ll dry out and gradually clear out as we head into the night.

Any storm that fires up will be capable of producing localized heavy rain, gusty winds, and some small hail as well.

Lows fall into the low 50s in many locations, with some 40s toward the Black Hills.

In contrast of what we’ve had for Saturday, we’ll have plenty of sunshine is on the way for the second half of the weekend. It’ll be a bit breezy at times, so you’ll want to consider this as you head out and about.

It’s also going to be cooler, with highs firmly in the 70s across the region. Some 60s for highs are possible out west.

We’ll start the new work week on a quiet and seasonable note with quiet conditions and temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. High pressure will be to thank for this quiet start to the week.

As winds turn to the south, we’ll see temperatures quickly return to what we’ve seen for a better part of the last three weeks.

Dry weather also holds steady through the middle of the week, but we do start to bring in chances for rain later in the week. It’ll start out west at first…then migrate eastward as we head into the end of the week and toward Father’s Day weekend.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average moisture are favored…which is good news as severe drought conditions move into SE KELOLAND.