Compared to Saturday, we’re off to a far better start today across KELOLAND on multiple levels.

High pressure over Manitoba will drift southward and exert its influence across the entirety of the Northern Plains. The end result: Ample amounts of sunshine, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity.

As of 7:30 am CDT Sunday

It may be a bit breezy at times…especially East River…but it’ll still be a great day to get outside if you can. Highs hold in the low/mid 70s for much of the region with some 60s toward the Black Hills.

High pressure will keep the region clear and comfortable…perfect weather to open a window and let the breeze do the work this time!

Lows fall into the 40s and low 50s.

We’ll start the new work week on a quiet and seasonable note with pleasant conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure will be to thank for this quiet start to the week, even though it won’t be as cool as Sunday.

As winds turn to the south, we’ll see temperatures quickly return to what we’ve seen for a better part of the last three weeks. So expect 80s across the region from Tuesday through basically the end of the week and into Father’s Day weekend

Dry weather also holds steady through the middle of the week, but we do start to bring in chances for rain later in the week. It’ll start out west at first late on Wednesday before it migrates eastward as we head into the end of the week and toward Father’s Day weekend as well.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average moisture are favored…which is good news as severe drought conditions move into SE KELOLAND.