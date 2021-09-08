Continued cool and dry, with smoke returning from the west: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, September 8

The typical autumn cool weather continues, now that the strong winds have died down a bit. Temperatures are likely to finish in the mid 70s to low 80s.

2 PM

Tonight will be another cool one as the winds drop off to calm. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s East River with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the low 50s West River, where wildfire smoke is still hanging in the air.

Tomorrow will be sunny across the area, with temperatures near normal in the upper 70s East River, with a gentle south breeze. But it also looks like wildfire smoke will arrive from the west during the day, again trapped at cloud level. Smoke will be much thicker in western South Dakota, and Rapid City should get to about 90 degrees under hazy skies before winds switch to the north.

Friday looks mostly sunny and much warmer. With a south breeze, we should get to the mid 80s East River and the low 90s in the west. Wildfire smoke may have a slight dimming effect to knock a couple degrees off our forecast highs.

On to the weekend: Saturday will have more clouds coming in, but temperatures should still get to the low to mid 80s. There could be a few light showers in Rapid City and the west. An area of low pressure moving through Nebraska will bring thicker clouds on Sunday, especially in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. There could also be some rain showers across the region on Sunday, but they are currently expected to only bring a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Sunday will also be cooler, in the 70s.

Showers – very light showers – will again be possible on Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 70s. Western South Dakota will rebound to the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look near-normal, in the mid to upper 70s with generally dry conditions. An autumn pattern seems to be in place, with the normal dry days and cool nights.