Saturday was the last day for a little while where we’ll have to deal with the hot and humid combination that comes with the dog days of summer. Beginning today, we get a very nice break.

Though it may at least be breezy at times on Sunday, we’ll at least be quieter, cooler, and less humid…in central and eastern KELOLAND.

To the west, there will be a chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms later in the evening and into the night.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place toward the Black Hills and a bit south and east.

Highs will be predominantly in the low to mid 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances linger in central and western KELOLAND as we go into the night. Further east, we’ll remain calm and quiet.

Lows fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances move back into the picture on Monday out west at first. This will continue to push eastward through the evening and into the night.

Highs hold in the low to mid 80s once more.

Another chance for showers and storms comes along on Tuesday with the passage of another disturbance. Once again, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s…as our seasonable stretch continues.

Some showers may linger on Wednesday as well, but chances will be confined mainly to the west.

The rest of the work week will feature near to below average temperatures with mainly quiet weather on both sides of the river.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, the dog days of summer come right back…as chances for above average temperatures begin to win out, with below average rainfall favored.