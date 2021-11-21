Coldest Day Will Be Thanksgiving This Week – Storm Center Update Sunday PM November 21

Clouds have already thickened in many locations late this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies during the overnight.



The cloud cover will allow temperatures not to drop too far as morning lows will be in the teens and 20s. Our strong winds in eastern KELOLAND will taper off this evening and become light for the overnight.

We’ll get a break from the wind tomorrow and with mostly sunny skies, highs will be a little warmer with numbers in the 50s in western South Dakota to the low to middle 40s in eastern KELOLAND.

The warmer trend will continue on Tuesday as strong southerly winds will help eastern KELOLAND warm to the 50s and low 60s. 60 degree weather will be common in central and western South Dakota also. That will be about 15 to 25 degrees above average.

The warmth will slowly break down on Wednesday. As the cooler weather moves into western South Dakota, light snow will be possible. The moisture and energy will be lacking in central and eastern KELOLAND that day, so dry skies will prevail.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and cold. In fact, we can start with the coldest air of the season in the morning as lows fall to the teens. The afternoon will not be much better as highs only reach the 20s and low 30s in eastern KELOLAND with warmer temperatures in western South Dakota.