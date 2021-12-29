Coldest Air of the Season Arriving New Year’s Day: Storm Center Update-Wednesday AM, December 29th

It’s a cold start to the day as overnight lows have dropped into the single digits and teens below zero in northern KELOLAND. Wind chill have been as low as -40 overnight along the ND border.

We are also tracking another hit of light snow this morning across central KELOLAND. This activity is tracking to the northeast over some of the same areas that saw snow yesterday.

Futurecast reflects the cold trends across the north today with highs stuck in the single digits. We expect temperatures to be a little warmer tonight, mainly in the single digits and lower teens in the south. This will set the stage for readings not as cold on Thursday. Enjoy it because another surge of cold is coming for New Year’s Eve.

Our wind chill forecast for New Year’s Eve is already in the minus 20s and 30s for many areas.

The cold air on Saturday will be replaced by milder temperatures early next week. However, another big batch of cold is brewing and will likely arrive here at the end of the 10 day forecast.

Don’t forget about some snow chances this weekend. The heaviest snow snow will stay to our south, but keep that in mind if you are travelling.

Highs today will be cold, especially in northern KELOLAND.

Temperatures will not be quite as cold tonight.

Expect highs in the 30s tomorrow across the far southeast, a bit of a break before the next front.

After a very cold Saturday, the weather early next week looks a little warmer back in the 20s and lower 30s.