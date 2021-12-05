Colder with Snow Chances This Week: Storm Center Update- Sunday AM, December 5th

Good morning! Areas of snow have been brushing through the northern plains the past 24 hours. Snow covers the ground in the northeast and also new snow is falling in the Black Hills. Snow totals will stay light for the majority of KELOLAND, but keep in mind winds will be strengthening through the afternoon.

Here’s our LIVE Cam from Sturgis at about 7am.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for far northeastern KELOLAND today, including Sisseton and Britton where roads are snow covered and slippery, with additional light snow and blowing likely through the day.

The map below shows the gusty NW winds blowing through KELOLAND the next 12 to 18 hours. This cold front will deliver subzero wind chills on Monday morning.

Totals snow this week doesn’t looks heavy, but another band of snow will tease us by Tuesday morning. We’ll keep following any changes we see with that forecast. Otherwise, temperatures will try to moderate later this week into Thursday with highs in the 40s again for many areas.

Ahead of the front, several locations will still bounce back into the 40s today across southern KELOLAND. Note the stronger winds this afternoon too.

The numbers speak for themselves tonight with lows in the single digits in the north and teens south.

Tomorrow will feel plenty cold with highs in the teens northeast with 20s south and west.

After a chance of snow Tuesday morning, we’ll see highs a little warmer by Thursday in the 40s.