Light rain and light snow areas are developing this morning in northern KELOLAND. Much of this is not hitting the ground or is very light. We expect light rain chances in Sioux Falls by early afternoon.

Hourly temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s today in western KELOLAND, with a few spots touching 60. Sioux Falls will be cooler in the middle 40s as rain chances push through during the afternoon. We will likely see highs tomorrow in the morning, with falling temperatures during the day on Friday. The cooler trend will continue into the start of the weekend.

The map below shows the increase in the wind this afternoon starting West River. We anticipate stronger winds from the north tomorrow as the next arctic front pushes through KELOLAND.

The wind chill will drop tomorrow, with the lowest numbers in northeastern KELOLAND by Saturday morning.

The weekend will remain colder compared to our recent weather pattern. Another small clipper system will zip through KELOLAND Saturday night, but the pattern stays dry for many areas.

We aren’t done with the above normal temperatures. You can see more mild weather staging across southwest Canada next week as cold arctic air retreats to the north.

The forecast today is certainly above normal as shown on the map below.

Temperatures will remain mild overnight for this time of year with the wind.

Falling temperatures are likely all day tomorrow with stronger winds.

Overall, the 7-day forecast will remain pretty dry and mild for this time of year.