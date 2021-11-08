Colder week on the way; potential for East River snow later in week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 8

We hope you enjoyed the weekend, because this week will be much cooler. Skies have been mostly cloudy in western, central, and NE South Dakota. We had morning sunshine over Sioux Falls and the SE, but not clouds are increasing from the southwest. We’ve had some sprinkles or light showers under the cloud cover. Temperatures are much cooler than yesterday, in the 50s – and only the 40s in western South Dakota.

2 PM

It will be mostly cloudy overnight, and there could be a few more sprinkles or light showers in western and central South Dakota. The clouds will prevent temperatures from bottoming out, so lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cool, though still a little above-normal, in the low to mid 50s with a light breeze. Winds will be a touch stronger out of the south in western South Dakota.

On Wednesday, it will be cloudy with widespread rain (a few tenths of an inch) across KELOLAND, associated with an incoming front from west to east. Temperatures will drop back to normal, in the upper 40s to low 50s, with a south wind that will turn to the north as the front passes.

Thursday, Veterans Day, will be our in-between day. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy, with temperatures dropping below-normal in the low 40s for highs. There could be a few showers, but they should be light.

The brunt of the storm system comes through on Friday, with widespread cloud cover, strong northerly winds, and rain or snow. Given the north wind, there is a decent chance we will get snow in central and eastern KELOLAND. Currently, one of our models is outputting an inch or two of snowfall with those strong winds, so keep an eye on potential travel impacts. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s.

With an incoming warm front, there could be a few light rain or snow showers on Saturday, depending on whether the showers occur during the day or when it is colder in the morning. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s East River to the upper 40s to low 50s in the west.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold. Lows will be in the mid 20s, and the afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s. Western South Dakota will be much warmer, in the upper 40s to around 50.

Monday will be a little warmer, back to the 40s in the east to the 50s in the west.