A round of showers and thunderstorms rumbled across much of KELOLAND overnight. Some areas picked up strong winds overnight as well.

Wind gusts near 80mph were reported near Pierpont in the Aberdeen area at around 2:30am.

Winds were strong across NW IA too, with gusts near 70 mph in Spencer.

Overall, rain totals have generally been below .25″, with a few higher numbers around Aberdeen and Yankton.

Futurecast shows the first round of rain exiting the area this morning. We expect a lull in the activity before new storms develop in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this evening. Some of that rain will clip eastern KELOLAND through tomorrow morning. NW winds will become stronger in western SD tomorrow, along with a few instability showers around Rapid City.

The pattern ahead is certainly featuring colder air as more wind enters the picture by Friday. We also see a good argument to support snow showers with reduced visibilities on Friday afternoon across eastern KELOLAND. Add in the gusty and blustery winds of 20-40mph, the weather will not be pleasant to wrap up the work week.

Get used to below normal temperatures the next several days. Most of the plains will in this pattern well into next week.

The pattern is wetter to our south and east.

Here are the details of the forecast.