Colder Today, but Mild Weather Ahead: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, November 25th

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! It is a cold start to the day as wind chills have been below zero as of 5:30 in some spots. Bundle up as you head out this morning.

Futurecast keeps the weather pattern dry. While it will be colder today, we do see a nice increase in temperatures tomorrow with highs returning to the 40s and 50s. Even 60s will be back for much of western SD.

It’s clear to see the numbers will stay above normal into next week. Monday looks quite mild and so does Thursday. We could be 20 degrees above average or more at times.

The 10 day forecast looks pretty dry across the northern plains. This is a direct result of the mild weather pattern.

Stay warm today with highs only in the 20s across much of MN and IA. We still expect 51 this afternoon in Rapid City.

Tonight will not be as chilly with lows in the 20s for several areas.

Tomorrow will be warmer with highs pushing into the 60s for much of SW South Dakota. Sioux Falls will be close to 50.

The 7 day forecast looks mild, but stronger winds will be around on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s into next week.