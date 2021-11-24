Colder Thanksgiving, Warmer Weather Ahead: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, November 24th

It was a very warm day across KELOLAND on Tuesday with highs in the 60s for many. Sioux Falls shattered the old record high of 60, setting a new one at 68!

A cold front is on the move this morning and some snow is falling in the Black Hills.

You can see some of that snow falling in Deadwood.

Futurecast shows some of the snow in the west this morning with the cooler temperatures. Clearing skies tonight will be much colder weather East River, but travel weather looks fine across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours.

Cooler weather will be short-lived. The bottom line is the 6-10 day forecast looks very warm across KELOLAND. We think several days could jump into the 50s and 60s, especially West River.

Much cooler temperatures will dominate the forecast today in KELOLAND in the 30s and lower 40s this afternoon with thicker clouds.

Tonight looks cold with lows in the single digits and lower teens East River. These temperatures are some of the coldest ones we’ve seen so far this season.

Thanksgiving will be chilly, but sunny skies and light winds will help.

Get ready for mild weather for late November with highs in the 40s and even 50s at times. Monday looks very mild, something to watch in the coming days.