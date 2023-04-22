Our trend of colder than normal temperatures (along with those strong, cold winds) will continue today. But the chilly air will slowly lose its grip on KELOLAND over the next few days.

We’ll still have the brisk NW wind today, although wind speeds will diminish during the afternoon. Highs will be about twenty degrees below normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As the skies clear out tonight, with NW winds decreasing, it will be cold. Our lows will be in the low 20s in much of KELOLAND, and only in the upper teens in Aberdeen and NE South Dakota.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, owing to thin clouds that will allow some sunshine through. But it won’t warm up a whole lot. Afternoon highs will only hit the mid to upper 40s East River, with some upper 40s in central and western South Dakota.

Slight warming will occur early next week, as temperatures start to climb. Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny East River. Highs will reach the low 50s in the East, and a little warmer in the west. We should get back near normal by the end of the week. But with the increasing temperatures, we’ll also bring in chances for end of week rainfall.

Unfortunately, cooler air will follow the rain, and we have the potential for another cooler than normal weekend for the final weekend of April. It looks like we’ll have another round of gradual warming for the first few days of May.