Colder than normal through the weekend, with Sunday showers: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, October 20

The strong low pressure system that is swirling through KELOLAND has brought a variety of weather. Rapid City picked up 3” of snow. Amounts reached up to 7” in the Black Hills. In eastern KELOLAND we’ve had a few areas of small size hail, but widespread rainfall – generally half an inch to an inch.

as of 2 pm

With the brisk northerly wind swirling around the low, it has been a cloudy and much cooler day. Gone are the 70s of yesterday, pushed away by colder temperatures mostly in the 30s and 40s. SE KELOLAND remains warmest – for now.

2 pm

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy in eastern KELOLAND, but partly cloudy in the west. Thanks to the cooling wind, temperatures will dip into the 30s, with lows in the 20s in northern and western KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cooler than normal, in the upper 40s to mid 50s across KELOLAND. There will be a light north breeze that will change to the south.

We expect freezing temperatures both Friday morning and Saturday morning as cold air pours in. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny, but not very warm with the low to mid 50s for highs. Rapid City will be warmer, in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be mostly cloudy, with below-normal highs in the low to mid 50s. We’ll continue to carry light rain showers on Sunday, which look a little more widespread than we were thinking yesterday. But in any case, they should be light.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, but a little breezy and a little warmer, with the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday looks like the warmest day of the week, with a brisk south wind that should push us into the mid 60s.

The warmup will be brief, with another cold front coming in for midweek rain, dropping temperatures back to the low 60s. Gradual cooling will follow, down to the low 50s for Halloween weekend.