Good morning! The weather is turning colder across KELOLAND as temperatures fall through the 20s and 30s this morning. Be aware of some icy roads as moisture freezes on some of the surfaces due to the quick change in conditions.

The rain yesterday was light for most areas, but Sioux Falls did pick up a little more than .10″ during the late afternoon and evening.

Our latest hourly forecast shows falling temperatures today across all of KELOLAND. The best chances of snow will remain in the northern Black Hills where winter weather advisories are in effect. We expect some subzero weather tonight across the northeast, so don’t be surprised by the cold weather. Temperatures will be slower to recover tomorrow in our eastern areas.

Rain and snow chances still look low through the extended forecasts. We do see a larger storm system to our south late next week, but the storm tracks do not appear to be trending north at this time.

Temperatures will cool in the short-term, but we’ll be above normal again most of next week. As long as the ground stays snow-free for most, temperatures will have no trouble warming again.

For today, however, temperatures will be falling with the numbers in the 20s and 30s this morning.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the single digits below zero for many east of the James Valley.

Tomorrow will remain chilly with highs in the teens and 20s east, with 30s and lower 40s west.

The weather will warm next week back to the 40s on Tuesday. We may see a brief cool down at the end of the 7 day forecast, but the weather still looks above normal beyond the 7 day forecast.