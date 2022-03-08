It’s a pretty morning at Lake Madison as the water fowl can be found in the distance on this snapshot. Notice the ice heaving in the foreground as the season change continues.

It’s a picture of winter weather in Deadwood this morning. Drive with caution on the snow covered roads.

The snow on radar continues to push to the south. We expect light snow chance in Sioux Falls by the lunch hour.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the band of light snow moving across the region. NW winds will increase behind the front with gusts over 30mph. Temperatures will be trending colder the next 24 hours.

Snow totals look light for much of KELOLAND. However, the far southwest will see more snow with a winter weather advisory for tomorrow. Custer could see another 2-4″.

The best chances of snow into Thursday will stay in Nebraska and parts of Iowa.

While temperatures will be much below normal the next few days, that trend will change starting this weekend. We expect temperatures to flip to above normal levels much of next week.

Highs today will stay in the 30s as winds increase from the northwest with the passing light snow and flurry chances.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the single digits and lower teens.

The forecast tomorrow keeps us cold with highs in the teens and 20s. New snow chances will develop across the west.

The coldest air continues through Friday, but the weekend numbers may need to be raised. We expect to start hitting 50s and 60s next week.