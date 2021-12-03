Colder Air Next Week, Maybe Snow: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 3rd

Yesterday was the last really mild day in the series… for awhile. We had highs in the 50s from Sioux Falls to Chamberlain, but we hit 75 in Rapid City. It will be much cooler today.

A few sprinkles have developed overnight, but none of the moisture is significant here in KELOLAND.

Our Futurecast forecast shows a prevailing southeast wind developing tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s in the south. We may even see a little snow in the air around Aberdeen with highs only in the 30s. Strong winds will take the headlines on Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

There is a chance of snow next week, mainly on Tuesday. While the chances of 1″ or more are still low for most areas, it will be interesting to watch if this trend expands.

Temperature trends are certainly dropping into early next week. We will continue to watch another surge of cold by the end of next week.

Highs today will stay in the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Tonight looks colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be a bit colder with highs in the 30s across the northeast with a little snow in the air. We still expect some 50s around Rapid City.

Expect stronger winds and falling afternoon temperatures on Sunday. Monday will be colder as we struggle to rebound into the 20s for highs. We still have a snow chance on Tuesday…something to watch early next week.