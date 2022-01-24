Colder Air Arrives Today, Milder Temps Midweek: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 24th

Pockets of snow have been falling overnight across parts of KELOLAND as temperatures begin to reverse course and drop during much of the day.

Roads are snow covered and slippery across portions of eastern and northeastern KELOLAND. The light snow is being blown around a bit with gusts around 30mph.

A number of areas are under wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings later today and tonight as the cold air builds into KELOLAND.

The latest hour-by-hour-forecast shows the numbers dropping into the afternoon across the region as snow chances reorganize in western KELOLAND. We’ll see much colder weather lasting through tomorrow, but a rebound is forecast on Wednesday.

Temperature trends look colder today and tomorrow, but milder weather should be back for the end of the week. We’ll wait and see how cold the month of February may begin as more arctic air organizes at the end of the 10 day forecast.

Snow chances may increase as well in early February. We still have time to watch the storm tracks, but the pattern is looking more active.

In the meantime, expect falling temperatures through the day with snow chances shifting into western KELOLAND through the afternoon.

Tonight will be very cold in northeast with lows well below zero.

Highs will struggle into the single digits both above and below zero in the northeast tomorrow.

The 7 day forecast features a quick rebound on Wednesday and temperatures should remain above normal the rest of the week.