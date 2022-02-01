It is a windy start to the day across much of KELOLAND as the latest arctic cold front blows through KELOLAND.

We have had some blowing snow in the northeast, including the Summit area. Continue to watch for updates on closeline.

Temperatures will continue to fall for many locations today. Expect some subzero weather tonight across eastern KELOLAND. The weather will remain cold tomorrow with snow chances in the Black Hills. Amounts will stay in the “nuisance” range.

Temperatures of course will start the forecast below normal, but we expect a quick reversal starting this weekend. Above normal temperatures appear likely next week through much of the region.

Heavy snow will also stay away for now. You can see the main storm track this week will stay to our south.

Stay warm today as temperatures fall with cold NW winds.

Sioux Falls should drop below zero tonight, with wind chills around -10 to -20.

The weather map looks cold tomorrow with single digits and lower teens very common.

The 7 day looks warmer by Saturday with highs returning to the 40s. We expect more 40s into next week beyond the 7 day forecast.