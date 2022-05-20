We’ve had a few light showers in western and northern South Dakota, with abundant cloud cover across KELOLAND. Winds are strong, especially in western South Dakota (where a wind advisory is posted), and that’s driving much colder air into KELOLAND.

2 pm

The cold air will result in a very chilly night. There is a Freeze Warning posted for the western third of South Dakota, where temperatures are likely to drop below freezing. There is a Frost Advisory for Pierre and Aberdeen.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 30s to around 40 East River, with a north wind continuing to blow.

Tomorrow will be another very cool day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we could have a few sprinkles in the north. Temperatures will be ten to twenty degrees below normal for late may, in the low to mid 50s. There will be a north wind, and we have showers possible for Rapid City.

After a chilly morning on Sunday – frost not out of the question as temperatures dip into the mid 30s in most of KELOLAND – clouds will break up a bit Sunday afternoon. We’ll call it partly cloudy. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will still be about ten degrees colder than normal, in the low 60s. We have widespread showers in the forecast Monday and to a lesser extent on Tuesday. But they won’t bring much water. It looks like those showers will give us less than a half inch.

Showers may linger into Wednesday in Sioux Falls, while clouds break up from west to east. Then the anticipated warming trend kicks in, especially from Thursday on. In fact, forecast models are giving us a very warm Memorial Day weekend. Even Sioux Falls looks like it will get up around 80 degrees – or even warmer.