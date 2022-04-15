We still have a northwest wind today, and ordinarily we would call it a windy day. But it isn’t nearly as windy as recent days. Skies have been mostly sunny in northern KELOLAND, with a ribbon of clouds moving west to east across southern KELOLAND. Temperatures remain much below normal for mid April.

2 pm

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and somewhat cold. Lows will be in the upper teens, a degree or two colder where we have snow cover (mainly NE South Dakota and close to the North Dakota border.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a gentle northwest breeze. Temperatures will still be much below normal, in the upper 30s in NE South Dakota, and the low to mid 40s across the rest of the area. Saturday will be dry except for Rapid City and the west, where there could be some evening showers or snow showers.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy with widespread light snow. Right now it looks like accumulations will be minor, around and inch (a couple inches in NE South Dakota and along the Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota. Sunday will also be windy, with a brisk south wind that will warm us into the mid 40s. Western South Dakota will have the precipitation end during the morning, as winds switch to the northwest and temperatures warm to the low 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and windy, with temperatures remain cold in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Rapid City should get to about 50 as warmer air starts to arrive. Tuesday will also be windy – though not as windy as this week – with the mid 40s East River while temperatures surge into the low 70s in Rapid City and the west.

There could be some light rain showers on Wednesday as the leading edge of warmer air coming in from the west. Highs will get back to normal, in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Much warmer air comes in on Friday. Most of KELOLAND will reach the 70s. We’re also looking at our next potential for thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain very warm through the weekend of April 22-24.