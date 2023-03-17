Another day of cold northwest winds will be ahead for much of KELOLAND on this St. Patrick’s Day. The Aberdeen LIVE Cam sure looks cold as of 7am, with temperatures in the single digits.

Peak winds the past 24 hours have been 40-50 mph in much of eastern KELOLAND. Winds should be gusty again today.

Officially, Sioux Falls picked up 2.4″ of snow yesterday. Our season total is now at 64.4″. Many areas saw a quick 1-3″ with the snow yesterday, but it was hard to measure due to the strong winds.

Temperatures will remain well below normal today and tomorrow.

The strong NW winds today will continue to bring patchy blowing snow to the forecast. Gusts over 40mph are likely at times.

The wind is still steady and strong at times Saturday morning.

Wind chills will be well below zero for many locations Saturday morning.

The gusty winds will remain in place in eastern KELOLAND through Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks better West River. A nice turn around is forecast with high in the 50s as shown below.

Temperatures will moderate to our south next week. This will set the stage for another storm system in the region by the middle of the week.

Here are the details of the forecast.