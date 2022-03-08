Some light midday snow showers – with a few drops of rain possibly mixed in – are crossing central and eastern KELOLAND along with an incoming cold front. We’ve had a sunny day with fairly mild temperatures ahead of the front, though northwest breezes are dragging in colder air behind the front.

2 PM

Tonight will be partly cloudy East River, with a northwest breeze and lows in the single digits to around ten. Thicker clouds will be found West River, with a continuation of the very light snow in Rapid City and southwestern South Dakota, with a north breeze.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, and it will be a colder day with a northwest breeze. Highs will only be in the low 20s in Sioux Falls and the east, which is close to twenty degrees colder than normal for this time of year. Rapid City and the SW will continue with very light snowflakes, and highs only in the teens.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny as clouds from a winter storm in the central US move away after leaving some heavier snow in Nebraska and Kansas. Thursday will be only a few degrees better than Wednesday, with the mid 20s to around 30. We’ll start with a west breeze that will turn to the southwest and pick up speed in western South Dakota.

Friday will start cold, in the single digits. We will hardly warm during the afternoon thanks to a brisk northwesterly wind. Highs will only be around 20 East River, and the mid 20s in the west.

Saturday will start with another cold morning, but then with partly cloudy skies it should warm into the 30s East River and the mid 40s in the west. It will also be breezy, but a favorable wind direction will bring in even warmer air.

Sunday looks much warmer, with temperatures rebounding to the upper 40s to low 50s East River and the mid to upper 50s in the west. Also… there will be more afternoon sunshine because Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday.

Monday will be only a few degrees cooler, with brisk winds. We’ve removed chances for showers in all but western South Dakota. After that, we will see a prolonged warm spell that begins on Tuesday and continues the rest of next week through St. Patrick’s Day and the following weekend (March 19-20). We expect lots of 50s – if not 60s – next week.