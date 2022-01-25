Cold tonight before breezy, warmer Wednesday: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 25

Although Rapid City got an inch of snowfall, most of KELOLAND was clear overnight, allowing areas east of the Missouri River to drop below zero. And even though skies are clear to partly cloudy in eastern KELOLAND, temperatures have been unable to warm up. We’re mostly in the single digits to teens. Some locations in NE South Dakota have remained below zero all day.

3 PM

We have one more night of very cold weather in the current pattern. Tonight with clear skies we will drop below zero again in eastern KELOLAND – while the west remains in the teens. Winds will eventually turn to the south, which will help temperatures stabilize or even start to rise toward morning.

While the winds will be light from the south tonight, there is another wind chill advisory posted tonight until tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow a strong south wind will kick in, bringing clouds and much warmer air. Wednesday afternoon, despite partly cloudy skies, should warm above average into the upper 30s East River and the mid 40s West River.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and it will remain breezy. There could be a few flurries or light snow showers, but accumulations will be minimal if anything. Highs will be in the low 30s across KELOLAND – but due to strengthening north winds, we expect temperatures will actually fall during the day, setting up another cold night and cold Friday morning.

After a chilly start to Friday, it will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be around 30 in eastern KELOLAND as the winds ease. Western South Dakota, with better sunshine, will get to the low to mid 40s

The weekend looks pleasant. Skies will be partly cloudy. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, while western South Daktoa will be breezier with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday will be a little cooler – though still a little above-normal for the end of January – in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River, and the 40s in the west.

Monday will also remain mild, in the 30s to low 40s, with increasing clouds ahead of an incoming snow system. The setup gives us the potential for significant snowfall in KELOLAND and much of the upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the first meaningful snowfall we’ve had in a long time.

It looks like that system will also drag much colder air into the region, with colder temperatures from the middle of next week through the following weekend, the first weekend of February.