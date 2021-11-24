Cold tonight and Thanksgiving; Warm Black Friday: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 24

What a difference a day makes. Yesterday we had a record 68 degrees in Sioux Falls. Today we have strong north winds and abundant clouds, especially in western South Dakota. Temperatures are more than twenty degrees colder than yesterday. Sioux Falls is more than 30 degrees colder than yesterday.

2 pm

Skies will be mostly clear tonight after midnight. That will allow temperatures to plummet, down to the teens. Aberdeen might get down into single digits. There will only be a light north breeze.

Tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day, looks sunny but chilly – the coldest day of the week. Afternoon highs will only be in the low 30s East River. It will be warmer, in the 40s, in western South Dakota. A NW breeze will turn to the south through the day.

A southwesterly breeze will help temperatures rebound on (Black) Friday. Highs will be above-average, in the low 50s East River to the low 60s West River, with a partly cloudy sky across KELOLAND.

We’ll remain mild on Saturday, though the models are still hinting there could be a fast-moving system that brings us a few sprinkles. Probably rain sprinkles rather than snowflakes, because of the temperature. Saturday will be in the upper 40s to around 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry, with temperatures in the mid 40s East River to the mid 50s to mid 60s West River.

We start next week on the warm side, in the low to mid 50s with a brisk wind on Monday. Then another shot of cold air will push us right back down to the 40s on Tuesday, the final day of November. There are hints of some light rain showers on Wednesday (December 1), but they look light and there’s model disagreement on timing, wo we’ll just call it dry at this point.

Temperatures look like they’ll bounce around for the first few days of December, before a broader pool of cold air comes for the first weekend (December 4-5). That might be our first shot at measurable snowfall as well, because until then the air masses over us remain pretty dry.