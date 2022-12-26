One more cold day, then warming.

Temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will stay in the single digits and low teens for highs today, but western South Dakota will warm to the 30s and 40s. With winds of 10-20 mph, wind chills will stay in the minus teens and minus 20s.

Lows tonight will reach the single digits above and below zero early tonight then slowly warm as we go through the overnight hours. Don’t be surprised to see temperatures around 10 degrees in eastern KELOLAND tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day with highs returning to the 20s and 30s in eastern South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. South winds will come in at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Our next chance for snow is Thursday. It will start as a wintry mix from southwest South Dakota to northeast South Dakota. As of now, the snow will move into southeast KELOLAND later in the day.

Right now, the model blend is showing around a 50% chance for an inch of snow (or more) setting up from south central South Dakota to northeast KELOLAND.

The chances of 3 inches or more are almost cut in half.

After the snow on Thursday, temperatures fall to near 30 for Friday and the weekend with dry skies.