Cold Today, Warm Tomorrow; Watching Christmas Week – Storm Center Update Saturday AM December 18

Areas of extreme northeast South Dakota had impressive snow amounts from yesterday.

While radar estimates widespread 2 to 8 inch amounts, areas near Britton and Hecla came in around a foot!

As colder air continues to move in from the west, light snow showers are falling in northeast and southeast KELOLAND. Expect minor accumulations from the snow this morning.

It will be a cold day with highs only in the teens for central and eastern KELOLAND, 20s in western South Dakota. Winds will be light.

Temperatures will slowly warm for tomorrow as highs return to the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Christmas week is looking quiet until the end of the week. I added a slight chance for a wintry mix on Friday. It all depends on how much moisture is available and energy in the atmosphere.

Christmas Day may feature a snow chance in eastern KELOLAND. Something worth watching.

Things will change during the last week of the year. As a trough carves itself into the southwest United States and colder air from Canada moves into the upper plains. It’s something we will definitely watch but expect much colder air during the last week of the year as well as a possible snowstorm. Stay tuned.