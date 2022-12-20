Snow and bitter cold on the way…

Today will be the quiet day ahead of snow for tomorrow. Expect bitter wind chills and ground blizzard Thursday and Friday.

Today’s highs will be colder than yesterday with highs near zero. Wind chills will range from the minus single digits to the minus 20s. Unfortunately, these values will pale in comparison to what’s ahead for later in the week.

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for this morning and afternoon.

Snow returns with a clipper tomorrow. Snow amounts will be heaviest in eastern KELOLAND with amounts of 2-4 inches being common. Amounts will not be as heavy north and west. Highs will once again be near zero.

Strong winds will race in behind the clipper for Thursday and Friday. We’re expecting wind gusts of 40 mph and more. These winds will do two things…

Widespread blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities and hazardous road conditions. Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of KELOLAND due to ground blizzard conditions. Dangerous wind chills of -30 to -50! Wind chills of -40 and lower can lead to frostbite in less than 10 minutes. Limit you time outdoors later this week.

Thursday and Friday will be very cold with air temperatures in the single digits and teens below zero. The combination of the cold air and wind will bring wind chills into the dangerous range of -30 to near -50! Numerous Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for later this week.

We expect winds to S L O W L Y calm down as we go through the day on Saturday. Christmas Eve will also be slightly warmer as we try to return above zero in many locations.

As of now, Christmas Day is looking dry and a little warmer as temperatures return above zero!