Cold Today, Snow Likely Friday: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 6th

Good morning! Colder temperatures are making for good snow-making weather at Great Bear. Expect a cold Monday across KELOLAND.

Radar has shown a few flurries from time to time. Most of the snow this weekend fell in the far north and northeast, with locally 2-5″ in Marshall and Roberts County.

We have also had a lot of wind, with gusts over 50 mph the past 24 hours in several areas.

Futurecast shows the cold afternoon with a few new flurries this evening and overnight across the east. We expect some warming tomorrow with 30s likely west of Sioux Falls.

The pattern later this week is starting to look more interesting. A band of accumulating snow appears likely from Colorado into Nebraska, but trends are showing some impact in SD and MN as well. We’ll continue to monitor the track of the system for Friday.

Sioux Falls already has a high chance of 1″ of snow on Friday. Very interesting.

Bundle up today, even with the decreasing winds this afternoon.

Tonight looks plenty cold with decreasing winds and lows in the single digits and lower teens. Again, don’t forget about some light snow chances in the southeast.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The biggest story of the week will be the snow chance on Friday. We already see warmer weather on day 7, a sign of things to come next week.