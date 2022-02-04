Light snow and flurries are moving across parts of KELOLAND this morning. You can see the snowflakes on our Gregory Live Cam as of 6:15am.

This passing cold front is not producing much snow, but you can see the radar returns across the northern plains.

The hourly temperatures are expected to fall in the Sioux Falls area this morning with the gusty northwest winds. We are still expecting a big change tomorrow with 40s and 50s likely through much of KELOLAND. Winds will be gusty at times in the transition.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast. You can see the gusty northwest winds this morning East River, with a break likely this evening. Then, south or southwest winds will increase overnight and will continue tomorrow. Winds will be around 20-35 mph for many areas, with gusts over 40mph in the afternoon at Rapid City.

After a brief cool down Sunday, temperatures will be much above normal next week with highs in the 40s and 50s for several days.

But before then, temperatures will be cold today with the gusty NW winds East River.

Tonight will be cold in the northeast, with many areas below zero. We expect a much warmer start to the day in Rapid City.

Expect several areas near 50 on Saturday west of Sioux Falls.

The 7 day forecast will stay mainly dry with the mild weather.