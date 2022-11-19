SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We will be cold and windy today. Highs in the teens and 20s in eastern KELOLAND with 20s and 30s in western South Dakota. We will have a stronger northwest wind throughout the day today. The clouds trying to thin out through this afternoon.

Another cold night in KELOLAND on the way. Lows in the single digits in eastern KELOLAND and teens nearing 20° in western South Dakota. We will be mostly clear to partly cloudy for the overnight hours. Winds will die down and switch to the southwest.

Sunday is the first day of the warming trend. High temperatures in the 30s and 40s which is much closer to average for this time of year. We will see mostly clear skies for the second half of the weekend. Winds out of the southwest will help us warm up again.

Monday we will try to get rid of some of the wind. We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Monday’s high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. We will remain closer to average for temperatures heading into Thanksgiving and next weekend.

The seven day forecast keeps us much closer to average then we have been the last couple of weeks. We will see high temperatures in the 30s and 40s, western South Dakota could even see a 50° day or two. We could also see light snow showers headed into Thanksgiving Day in KELOLAND. If these snow flurries do start, there should be very little accumulation.