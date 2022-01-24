Cold through Wednesday AM, then warming: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 24

North winds are returning colder air to the region today. With the front, we’ve had abundant cloud cover in southern and western KELOLAND, and the north wind has created subzero wind chills. Temperatures are also much-below normal in eastern KELOLAND, in the single digits to the teens. It is not as cold in the west.

We’ll have more wind chills tonight as cold air gets reinforced across the area, though the actual winds will be fairly tame.

Skies will clear out overnight. Air temperatures will drop below zero in eastern KELOLAND as arctic air drives in.

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week. Skies will be sunny, but the arctic air will not warm up. With a northwest breeze, highs will be only in the single digits in NE South Dakota, while Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND will only reach the teens. Rapid City will have continuing light snow and highs in the low 20s.

Wednesday morning will again be cold, below zero. But then a strong south wind will kick in, bringing clouds and much warmer air. Wednesday afternoon, despite the cloud cover, should warm above average into the mid 30s East River and the mid 40s West River.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and it will remain breezy. There could be a few flurries or light snow showers, but accumulations will be minimal if anything. Highs will be in the low 30s across KELOLAND.

A few flurries could linger into Friday, as temperatures get back above normal, in the low to mid 30s East River and the upper 40s West River.

The weekend looks pleasant. Skies will be partly cloudy. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Saturday and around 50 in the west. Sunday will be a little cooler, in the 20s in the north and the 30s in the south.

Monday will also remain mild, in the 30s, with increasing clouds ahead of an incoming snow system. It looks like a Colorado low pressure system will develop and then move to the east. The setup give the potential for significant snowfall in KELOLAND and much of the upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the first meaningful snowfall we’ve had in a long time.

It looks like that system will also drag much colder air into the region, with colder temperatures from the middle of next week through the following weekend.