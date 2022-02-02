Cold air will envelop KELOLAND through tomorrow. The arctic air mass simply won’t warm today, even though we have unusually bare ground for this time of year. Today’s temperatures are only in the single digits and teens across KELOLAND, with a northerly breeze. The NE corner of South Dakota may not make it above zero today.

2 PM

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight, with only a light breeze. But it will be another very cold night, with subzero lows across KELOLAND, coldest in NE South Dakota. Because of that, the semi-permanent wind chill advisories and warnings have again been posted.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. We’ll again top out much below normal, in the low teens in eastern KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will start to recover, into the mid 20s to low 30s, as a south wind kicks in.

Friday will be mostly sunny as we start to break out of the cold spell, in the teens in the north and 20s in the south. Rapid City should get up around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy and much, much warmer. We expect upper 40s across KELOLAND as warmer air returns to the region. Sunday will be partly cloudy and not-as-warm, though still above average in the 20s in the north and 30s to 40s in southern KELOLAND. We’ll include a few flurries or sprinkles as the cooler air comes in, but there will be no accumulations.

Exceptionally warm, dry weather looks to continue through the first half of next week. There may be a few sprinkles as the pattern breaks down, and rain or snowfall will be possible on Thursday as colder air starts to move in. After that, temperatures will be a bit cooler through Valentines’ Day. There is little in the way of hope for any meaningful snow for at least the next week.