Skies are mostly cloudy on our Thanksgiving Day, and after 60s yesterday our temperatures have plummeted into the 20s and 30s today. North winds aren’t terribly strong, but they’ve successfully brought in a cold air mass that will hang over us through Friday.

Tonight will be chilly, through the cloud deck should prevent us from bottoming out completely. We look for lows in the teens with the north breeze becoming light. Where there are breaks in the clouds, such as in Aberdeen and NE South Dakota, temperatures may drop into the single digits. Light snow will continue in the SW corner of South Dakota.

Friday will again be mostly cloudy, with fewer clouds in the north. Temperatures will again be way below normal, with afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Lingering light snow showers will again be possible in Rapid City and SW South Dakota.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for Saturday, but a light southwesterly breeze should warm us a few degrees. Highs will still be cooler than normal for late November, topping out in the low to mid 30s. Eastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, could see some flurries or lights snow showers, amounts no more than a few tenths of an inch.

The flurries or snow showers should end on Sunday, and clouds should break up late in the day. It will become windy, but the westerly breeze should bring back moderate temperatures. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Next week looks snow free, with no big systems on the horizon. Temperatures are likely to remain near normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s.