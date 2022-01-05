Cold though tomorrow, dry for another week: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 5

Strong NW winds have diminished today, though they’re stills trong enough to be some blowing snow issues along the Buffalo Ridge (where the wind turbines are around Brookings down into SW Minnesota).

Temperatures have struggled to warm up at all, with most locations in the single digits above and below zero.

2 PM

It won’t be as windy tonight, but Wind Chill Advisories will be renewed because there will be just enough of a northwest breeze to magnify the very cold air we will experience again.

Tonight with the northwest winds continuing, lows will dip down into the teens below zero. There will be a patch of clouds passing through as well, though we aren’t expecting any flakes from those clouds.

Tomorrow we will have a partly cloudy but cold day. Northwest breezes will turn to the west on what will probably the coldest day of the week. We will only warm to the single digits – at best. Aberdeen will probably remain below zero all day and all night.

Friday will be slightly warmer, with a south wind pushing us to the teens East River. Western South Dakota will get the benefit of the incoming warm front, with Rapid City topping out in the low 40s.

The weekend will be dry, and it will start warmer. Saturday will reach around 30 in the north to the upper 30s in Sioux Falls and the south. Rapid City will be breezy and get to around 40, and there may be a dusting of snow in that area as well.

Sunday will cool back down, despite mostly sunny skies. We’ll have the single digits in the north to the teens and 20s in the south. Rapid City will hit the low 30s.

Temperatures will bounce around next week, though we’ll see a general warming for the middle of the week.

But the one dominant feature that will continue though the next ten days is a lack of snowfall. We are much below normal for snowfall (Sioux Falls is six inches below normal). We don’t see signals for meaningful snowfall until – possibly – the weekend of January 14-15-16.