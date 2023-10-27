SIOUX FALLS SD (KELO) — It has been a cold and windy day across KELOLAND which means it’s time to talk about wind chills again. Afternoon temperatures have been in the teens in northwestern South Dakota, 20s in western, central, and northeastern KELOLAND, with low 30s in the southeast. We have had a strong wind out of the northwest. You add the wind and cold temperatures together and you get the wind chills in the single digits and teens across much of KELOLAND.

As of 2 PM

Tonight will have partly cloudy skies. The wind will die down this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s.

For Saturday the winds will stay light. There will be mostly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will stay cold in the upper 20s and low 30s. The best chance for snow will be in south central and southeastern KELOLAND along and south of I-90.

With the incoming snow there is a Winter Weather Advisory in Nebraska for tomorrow into tomorrow night. This area could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The best chance to see an inch or more of snow comes in southeastern KELOLAND. The darker the blue the more likely to see an inch or two. Isolated areas in the bullseye could see upwards of 3 or 4 inches of snow.

On Sunday the wind will start picking up out of the northwest. Clouds will start breaking up through the day. High temperatures are going to be in the mid 30s which is nearly 20° below normal.

We will be cold and windy on Halloween. The day itself will have some sunshine. Temperatures start warming up the middle to end of the week. Highs will be much closer to normal as we go through the first week of November.