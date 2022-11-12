SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — High temperatures are 20° below seasonal average for this time of year. High temperatures only in the 20s and 30s for your Saturday. We will have lighter winds today compared to what we have had the past couple of days.

Tonight will be another quiet night. Low temperatures in the single digits and low teens in KELOLAND. We will keep the clouds in the area for the overnight hours in eastern and central South Dakota. The winds will remain on the lighter side as well.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the 30s. A few more clouds work their way into the region throughout the day. We could even see some snowflakes flying in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Winds will be slightly stronger as well.

Monday we could see light snow showers for everyone in KELOLAND. These will not amount to much. Winds will be on the lighter side again to start the week. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day on Monday.

The seven day forecast keeps us well below average for this time of year. Our normal high temperatures are in the mid 40s. The seven day forecast stays 10° to even 20° below average. High temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s. A few snowflakes might be seen as early as tomorrow in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Light snow showers possible Monday and Tuesday for everyone. Central South Dakota could see more snow showers on Wednesday, and western South Dakota could see more snow showers on Thursday.