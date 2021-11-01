Cold start to this week, but warmer toward the weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, November 1

We’re off to a chilly start to the week, and we’ll have a couple more cool days before slightly warmer air returns to KELOLAND. Today we have had some patches of clouds passing through the area, one mostly south of I-90, and the other in NE South Dakota and moving SE. Nothing is coming out of those clouds – though there could be a few light showers near the Nebraska border.

2 PM

Tonight will be another cold night, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the low 20s by morning, with only a light breeze at most.

Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day, with a few more patches of dry clouds moving through from the west. We’ll have a gentle NW breeze that will eventually back to the south. Highs will still be about ten degrees colder than normal, in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, and only a few degrees warmer due to a light south breeze. We have been carrying flurries in Wednesday’s forecast in the morning, but such indications are so limited that we’ve pulled them from the forecast for now. Highs will be in the mid 40s East River, and the upper 40s to low 50s in the west.

Temperatures will warm back to normal on Thursday, under mostly sunny skies. We’ll see the 50s. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, but it will be breezy as well as warmer. Expect above-normal highs in the mid 50s East to the upper 50s West.

The weekend looks great. For now we’ll carry a chance of sprinkles (little or nothing measurable) on Saturday, which will also be partly cloudy and mild. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Sunday will be partly cloudy, and again in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Remember that Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday also look mild. But we do expect that the second half of the week will be colder, and it looks like our chances of rain or snow will be increasing as well.