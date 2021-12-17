Cold Start to the Weekend; Quiet Next Week – Storm Center PM Update: Friday, December 17

Snow will gradually get out of here as we go through the rest of the evening in NE KELOLAND, but we aren’t quite done with snow chances yet.

Scattered snow showers will move southeastward as we go into the night. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected with any snow showers that make their way through the region.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below zero, with a few low teens on the high end of the scale to the southeast.

Sub-zero wind chills are likely as we start the day on Saturday, so bundle up and be mindful of this as you get ready to start the last weekend before Christmas.

With that said, sunshine returns across much of the area, though a few flurries may try to linger East River early in the morning. This is also where we get our chilliest day of the next seven. Highs only reach the teens and 20s through eastern and central KELOLAND, with low 30s out west.

Sunday will be the warmer of the two days this weekend by a healthy margin. Southerly flow will help warm us up into the 30s and 40s across much of the region.

Through much of the week leading into Christmas weekend, we’ll remain mainly dry beyond a few rather weak disturbances that try to make their presence known. By the end of next week, we may see a few snow showers try to make their presence known, but that should be about it.

Temperatures hover near to above average by day and by night.