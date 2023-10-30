It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND as patches of snow remain on the ground from the weekend and last week.

The snow season is off and running for some, but what is left on the ground should melt some more today with highs in the 40s. We did pick up a small band of 4-6″ near Viborg and parts of extreme southeastern KELOLAND on Saturday. Most areas have had less than 1″ so far. Don’t expect much snow in the 7 day forecast.

Radar trends yesterday featured a few light flurries and snow showers. We don’t expect much on radar today.

The October moisture has sure helped eastern KELOLAND after a very dry summer.

Futurecast picks up on the “warmer” weather today with highs jumping into the 40s for a brief time. Notice the stronger wind speeds later today entering northern KELOLAND. Those winds will gust over 40mph this evening as another cold front pushes through KELOLAND. This will result in colder weather tomorrow, but the wind speeds should decrease from west to east during the day.

Milder weather is still in the forecast toward the end of the week as highs trend back into the 50s.

Here are the details of the forecast.