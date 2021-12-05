Cold Start To The Week, Light Snow Possible – Storm Center Update Sunday PM December 5

Strong winds will continue to bring in much colder air this evening and for tonight.

Overnight lows will fall to the single digits and teens as strong winds continue in eastern KELOLAND.

Even though we’ll have sunshine for tomorrow, it will be cold. Highs will only make the teens and 20s for many in KELOLAND. At least it will not be as windy.

As temperatures slowly warm for Tuesday, we’ll watch for l;ight snow. As of now, moisture is very limited so I don’t expect any major accumulations.

After Tuesday’s hit for snow, Thursday may bring another light precipitation chance. Notice how highs warm as we go through the work week.