Cold Start to the Forecast; Rather Mild Midweek – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, January 8

Much of the region was able to get in on a mild day, but the break from the cold is short-lived.

Overnight lows plunge into the single digits above and below zero East River, while West River locations may be able to stay in the low to mid teens. All the while, we’ll gradually get rid of Saturday’s cloud cover and get ready for a brighter second half.

Wind chill advisories are in place for northeastern portions of KELOLAND, where wind chills may drop as low as -30 degrees. Even areas outside of the advisory are will likely see wind chill values in the single to double digits below zero.

While Sunday features more sunshine across KELOLAND, it’s also going to feature noticeably chillier temperatures…especially East River. It won’t be as cold as last Wednesday or Thursday, but we’ll still see highs in the teens and low 20s to the east. Out west, milder air will already be reloading and making its move.

One more chilly day is on tap for East River locations on Monday before southerly flow and a ridge of high pressure take over from there. Out west, however, warmth reloads.

Much of the work and school week beyond Monday is rather mild by January standards, and it also remains dry through at least Thursday. Highs should easily climb into the 40s and even into the 50s at times.

By the end of the week and into next Saturday, temperatures back off and get closer to average for this time of year.