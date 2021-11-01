Cold Start to November, Warmer Weekend Ahead: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 1st

October ended on a cooler note, a trend that will continue as we kick off the new month of November. Highs stayed in the 40s and expect even cooler weather today.

Our forecast features cooler temperatures this week. We anticipate clearing skies tonight and temperatures could drop to 15 in Aberdeen. Don’t look for anything warm the next few days.

There will be warmer weather arriving this weekend as above normal temperatures return this weekend into early next week.

The 10 day forecast looks dry across KELOLAND as the most active storm tracks stay in other parts of the country.

Highs will be in the 40s today as we stay below normal.

Tonight will be especially cool with lows in the mid teens to lower 20s.

Tomorrow will remain chilly with highs once again in the 40s.

The 7 day forecast looks warmer by the start of the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 50s.