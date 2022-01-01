Cold Start to 2022; A Few Mild Days to Start the Work Week – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, January 1

Welcome to 2022! Though the New Year gets off to a quiet start, it’ll be far from anything close to mild.

We’ll have to contend with bitter wind chills through at least the first half of the day across the region, so please bundle up if you absolutely must be out and about. Various wind chill headlines are in place through midday Saturday, with additional wind chill warnings in NE KELOLAND through Sunday morning.

Wind chill values may drop as low as -30 in the advisory area and -40 to -45 in the warning area.

Highs on New Year’s Day will stay in the single digits above and below zero through much of the region.

Another night of sub-zero lows will be on the way across KELOLAND under partly to mostly clear skies. Despite a lack of wind, we’ll still have wind chill values in the double digits below zero.

By Sunday, we’ll warm up a bit into the teens above zero in the northeast, 20s to the southeast, and 30s/near 40 out west thanks to southerly flow taking over. All the while, we’ll remain mainly quiet thanks to high pressure.

The first work week of the year will start off on the milder side of things, but don’t get used to this. With that said, we’ll see highs in the 30s and 40s across much of the region, though NE KELOLAND may be stuck in the 20s.

The same rules apply on Tuesday for temperatures, but we’ll watch as low pressure makes its move by Tuesday evening out west. This will send the chance for some snow showers West River before moving to the east by southeast.

Though snow amounts aren’t expected to be too high, this will be something to watch if you’re out and about.

We’re back in the freezer by Wednesday into Thursday with single digit highs and sub-zero lows returning once more.

Temperatures attempt to moderate again by the middle of January.