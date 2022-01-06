Cold spell eases tomorrow; Much warmer Saturday: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 6

Despite the sunshine, it is a bitterly cold day. With a continuing flow of northwest wind, temperatures have struggled to get above zero – and in many cases, they have so far failed.

2 PM

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with thicker clouds in western South Dakota. It will be another very cold night, though winds will be lighter and from the southeast, so we may not drop as much. It will still be a subzero night for most of KELOLAND, the possible exception being Rapid City and the southwest.

After a cold start tomorrow, a brisk southerly wind give us a return flow of warmer air. It will still be below normal, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, and high in the low 20s East River to the 30s in the west. Rapid City has a good shot at low 40s.

The weekend will be dry, and it will start significantly warmer. Saturday will bring the low 30s to the north to around 40 in Sioux Falls and the south. Rapid City will be breezy and get into the low 40s before the next cold front, and there may be a dusting of snow in that area as well.

Sunday will cool back down, despite mostly sunny skies. We’ll have the single digits in the north to the teens and 20s in the south. Rapid City will hit the low 30s.

Temperatures will bounce around next week, though we’ll see a general warming – in fact, above-average temperatures – for the middle of the week.

But the one dominant feature that will continue though the next seven days is a lack of snowfall. We are much below normal for snowfall (Sioux Falls is seven inches below normal). We don’t see signals for meaningful snowfall until – possibly – the Friday or weekend of January 14-15-16.