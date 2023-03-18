With how cold and at times snowy our St. Patrick’s Day was, we can only go up from there…right?

Well, it may not seem that way at first. Another rather cold day is on the way as we kick off the final weekend of winter. Even though it’ll be rather sunny to our west with some cloud cover East River, highs on Saturday will remain well below average for this time of year.

Highs East River may not escape the teens and low 20s, while western KELOLAND at least reaches the low 30s.

Tonight is certainly going to be a cold one…especially East River…but it may also be our last truly cold night for a little while.

Under partly cloudy skies and with a light breeze, overnight lows fall near and even below zero at times to the east. West River lows at least stay in the teens above zero.

We’ll have a bit of a breeze to contend with on Sunday, but it’ll be a small price to pay considering what we get in return. Partly to mostly sunny skies hold steady over the region as high pressure keeps us dry. Southerly flow, however, is the key to our bigger gain: Warmer temperatures.

Highs on Sunday are still below average to the east in the 30s and low 40s, but it’s a lot closer to where we should be for this time of year. Out west, we do even better with highs in the 50s.

Cloud cover increases on Monday ahead of our next system, which comes along for the middle of next week. We’ll still see highs that are below average for this time of year, but at least the first day of spring is largely quiet.

That changes as we hit the midweek outlook. Some rain and snow showers will be possible at times on Tuesday, though coverage is rather scattered. In fact, chances for rain and snow showers through the midweek outlook are scattered in nature, with no major organized system to watch.

With that said, though, you’ll want to keep an eye on this if you have any plans to go outside. After all, temperatures will remain below average for this time of year…so we can’t shake those snowflakes out of the forecast completely quite yet.

Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the end of March. Keep in mind, though, that average by that time is in the upper 40s to low 50s.