It is a sunny but cold March day across KELOLAND. Morning lows were near- or below-zero. Rapid City was unusually cold, at -6. Sioux Falls got down to +4. With a brisk NW wind, we’ve had a tough time warming up. Afternoon temperatures are mostly in the teens to low 20s, about twenty degrees below normal for mid March.



2 PM

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, and perhaps even colder than this morning. We expect eastern South Dakota to be a few degrees below zero as the winds die down.

After a very cold morning, tomorrow will feature partly cloudy skies and a strong south or southwest wind. But that will be a warming wind, so temperatures should recover into the upper 30s to low 40s East River. Western South Dakota should make it into the mid 50s.

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, and it will be a warm and bright day. Temperatures should soar Sunday afternoon, into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will be only a few degrees cooler, in the 40s in the east and low 50s in the west. The air will be so dry we’re only talking about a couple hundredths of an inch. Tuesday, and Wednesday we’ll have a surge of warm air – Sioux Falls and all but NE South Dakota should make it into the low 60s.

Temperatures should continue about ten degrees above average for the rest of next week and weekend (March 19-20), and maybe even the first couple days of Spring. The forecast looks pretty dry, also. There may be a few sprinkles on St. Patrick’s Day, but only sprinkles that shouldn’t have much impact on celebrations.